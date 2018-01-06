Ex-police chief admits taking money for off-duty work fraud

A former New Jersey police chief has admitted receiving nearly $32,000 for off-duty security work that he did not perform.
Federal prosecutors say Philip Zacche pleaded guilty Friday. He faces up to 10 years in prison when he's sentenced April 9.
The 61-year Manalapan man served with the Jersey City police force for 38 years before retiring last June. He had been the city's police chief since 2014.
Prosecutors say Zacche defrauded the city's housing authority by filling out and submitting time sheets that stated he had completed certain security shifts at an authority housing complex even though he wasn't present at the site. They say he was paid $31,713 for work that he didn't perform.
The purported security work occurred between 2010 and 2014, before Zacche became chief.
