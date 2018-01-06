National Politics

Ex-police chief admits taking money for off-duty work fraud

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 02:12 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

JERSEY CITY, N.J.

A former New Jersey police chief has admitted receiving nearly $32,000 for off-duty security work that he did not perform.

Federal prosecutors say Philip Zacche pleaded guilty Friday. He faces up to 10 years in prison when he's sentenced April 9.

The 61-year Manalapan man served with the Jersey City police force for 38 years before retiring last June. He had been the city's police chief since 2014.

Prosecutors say Zacche defrauded the city's housing authority by filling out and submitting time sheets that stated he had completed certain security shifts at an authority housing complex even though he wasn't present at the site. They say he was paid $31,713 for work that he didn't perform.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The purported security work occurred between 2010 and 2014, before Zacche became chief.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video