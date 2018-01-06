National Politics

McComb faces confusion over city election dates for 2018

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 10:27 AM

MCCOMB, Miss.

Officials are trying to sort out confusion about this year's election dates in one Mississippi city.

The general election for municipal offices in McComb is June 19.

The Enterprise-Journal reports that local Democratic and Republican party leaders and city officials disagree about whether the primaries are supposed to be in April or May.

Some information about dates is coming from the McComb city charter, and some is coming from state law.

City Administrator Kelvin Butler says the city is sticking with May dates for primaries and a runoff, after receiving guidance from the Mississippi secretary of state's office.

