Advocacy group gives thumbs up to Cuomo's state parks plans

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018

ALBANY, N.Y.

The people who advocate for outdoor recreation in New York state say they're happy with Gov. Andrew Cuomo's plans for parks in 2018.

The Democrat announced in his State of the State address this week that his agenda includes continued investment in upstate parks as well as building a new park in Brooklyn and completing another in Manhattan.

Cuomo's efforts to preserve the state's green spaces have the backing of Parks and Trails New York, an Albany-based advocacy group. The organization is also supporting Cuomo's plans to boost programs that combat climate change.

The governor launched the $900 million NY Parks 2020 program in 2015 to revitalize the state's system of more than 200 parks and historic sites after many fell into disrepair from years of neglect and under-funding.

