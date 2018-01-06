Former Trump chief of staff headlining Louisiana GOP event

National Politics

BATON ROUGE, La.

President Donald Trump's former chief of staff will be a headlining guest at a Republican Party of Louisiana fundraising event honoring U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise.

The state GOP announced Reince Priebus, a former Republican National Committee chairman ousted as White House chief of staff in July, is among the "special guests" for the Jan. 20 reception in New Orleans.

Attendees at the event, called the Elephant Gala, will pay at least $125 for an individual ticket and $1,000 or more for a table.

The fundraiser will honor Scalise, the U.S. House's third-ranking Republican who was wounded in a shooting at the GOP congressional baseball practice last year. Also scheduled to attend are Cindy Costa, RNC vice chairwoman; Doyle Webb, chairman of the Arkansas Republican Party; and GOP officials from Louisiana.

