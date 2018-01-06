National Politics

Man shot by Round Rock police after firing at officers

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 10:13 AM

ROUND ROCK, Texas

Officials say a man was critically injured when he was shot by police in Central Texas after he fired at officers as they tried to arrest him.

The Austin American-Statesman reports Round Rock police say that early Saturday morning officers were sent to a neighborhood following reports of someone dressed in black walking around cars in the area.

Police say officers made contact with a man who matched the description and found he had an active warrant for his arrest. Police say that when officers tried to arrest the man, there was a struggle and he produced a gun and fired at police.

Police say the officers, who were not hit, returned fire and shot the man.

Police say the man has been taken to a hospital in critical condition.

