Illinois State Police seek 100th anniversary logo designs

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 09:54 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

State officials are seeking more submissions for an Illinois State Police logo design contest.

The new logo will be used to commemorate the agency's 100th anniversary in 2022. The contest is open to Illinois State Police employees and retirees, along with the general public.

The contest is open until March. It began in November.

So far, the agency has received roughly 50 designs.

Designs will be judged on professionalism, theme, integrity, color and nostalgia. The submissions will become property of Illinois State Police.

The top three logo design winners will also receive cash prizes. Participants will receive a certificate.

