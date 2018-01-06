Woman gets 5 years in car bombing of so-called 'snitch'

Officials say a 41-year-old Tacoma woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for placing an explosive device under the car of someone she believed to be a police 'snitch.'
The U.S Justice Department says Kenni Jo Bennett was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma after she previously pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a destructive device.
Court documents say between August and October 2016, Bennett became convinced the victim was providing information to authorities about her drug trafficking activities and recruited someone to help her blow up the victim's car.
Documents say Bennett and the accomplice planted and lit the device in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, recorded the explosion and left.
Never miss a local story.
Documents say the when the device exploded it blasted a hole in the vehicle and scattered debris throughout neighboring yards.
Comments