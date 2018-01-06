National Politics

Woman gets 5 years in car bombing of so-called 'snitch'

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 09:52 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

TACOMA, Wash.

Officials say a 41-year-old Tacoma woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for placing an explosive device under the car of someone she believed to be a police 'snitch.'

The U.S Justice Department says Kenni Jo Bennett was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma after she previously pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a destructive device.

Court documents say between August and October 2016, Bennett became convinced the victim was providing information to authorities about her drug trafficking activities and recruited someone to help her blow up the victim's car.

Documents say Bennett and the accomplice planted and lit the device in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, recorded the explosion and left.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Documents say the when the device exploded it blasted a hole in the vehicle and scattered debris throughout neighboring yards.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video