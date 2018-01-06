National Politics

Ohio governor announces election dates for seat in Congress

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 09:21 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) has announced dates for special elections to fill the seat of a Republican congressman resigning to take the helm of a business policy group.

Current U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi (TEE'-behr-ee) is leaving Jan. 16 to serve as president of the Ohio Business Roundtable in Columbus.

Tiberi has held his seat in central Ohio since 2001. His two-year term was due to end in January 2019.

Kasich's office said Friday the special election primary will be May 8 and the general election Aug. 7.

The roundtable conducts research and drives debate in a range of policy areas that participating CEOs have identified as economic priorities for Ohio.

