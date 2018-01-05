National Politics

Long Beach police kill gunman in hotel lobby

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 09:59 PM

LONG BEACH, Calif.

Long Beach police have killed a gunman they believed was holding an employee hostage at an airport Holiday Inn.

Thirty-five-year-old Andy Vo of Irvine was pronounced dead at a hospital Friday.

Authorities say police went to the hotel shortly before 1 a.m. Friday after receiving a 911 call from an employee who said he was being held against his will.

Arriving officers saw a man with a gun in the lobby. A police statement says officers went into the lobby and repeatedly ordered the man to drop the gun.

When he didn't obey, two officers shot him.

Police haven't released a motive for the confrontation but say the gunman wasn't a guest at the hotel and apparently chose it at random.

