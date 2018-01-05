National Politics

Governor, AG call Nevada gun background checks law defective

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 07:15 PM

LAS VEGAS

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval and state Attorney General Adam Laxalt are telling a judge that a strict gun background-check ballot measure that voters passed in November 2016 was defective as written and can't be enforced.

In documents filed Friday ahead of a Feb. 12 court hearing, lawyers for the state say Question 1 improperly requires the FBI to expend federal resources to enforce a state law.

Ballot measure backers filed a lawsuit in October, just days after 58 people died and more than 500 were injured when a gunman opened fire from a high-rise Las Vegas Strip casino into crowd at an open-air concert.

They want the state to enact the law.

They say it may not have prevented that shooter from obtaining guns, but it would help keep guns away from people who are a threat to others.

