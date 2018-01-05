Developer donates former Dana College campus to charity

National Politics

BLAIR, Neb.

The former Dana College campus in Blair will be renamed for the couple donating it to an organization planning to offer housing and programs to low-income elderly, young people aging out of foster care and others.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the 151-acre campus will be called the Frank and Jane Krejci Life and Learning Center. The organization is Angels Share, which is a resource and support for service organizations.

Frank Krejci is an Omaha developer who bought the Dana campus for $3.5 million in 2013. The campus has been closed since 2010 after an accreditation body refused to approve the college's sale to for-profit investors.

Midland University announced in 2013 plans to reopen the campus but dropped them after officials learned the costs were prohibitive compared to other growth options.

