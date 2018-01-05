Man accused of threatening sheriff, assaulting agent

A South Carolina man jailed on charges of threatening a sheriff has been charged with assaulting a State Law Enforcement Division agent.
The State reports 33-year-old David Solomon Ballard was in the custody for threatening Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt with bodily injury or death when an incident report says he kicked a door that hit the agent's hand, causing serious injury Wednesday.
Agency spokesman Thom Berry didn't know the extent of the agent's injury, but says he's on leave under medical attention.
An incident report says Ballard's threats occurred from Dec. 12-20.
Ballard is charged with threatening life, person or family of a public official, and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
