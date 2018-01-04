National Politics

Greeley councilman to be replaced after conviction surfaces

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 08:48 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

GREELEY, Colo.

The Greeley City Council has been told to replace a councilman who is a convicted felon.

The Greeley Tribune reports that a Weld District Court ruled on Thursday that Eddie Mirick, who was elected Nov. 7 and served as a council member for nearly a month, should be removed from office.

Mirick pleaded guilty to felony forgery in 1978, and despite arguing the felony was later reduced to a misdemeanor, Mirick was found to still have the felony on his record after a group of residents petitioned the court.

The resident group was led by Deb Suniga, the campaign manager for Stacy Suniga, who lost to Mirick in November.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The City Council will have a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the process of appointing Mirick's replacement.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video