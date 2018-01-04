National Politics

Utah man accused of threatening to kill Trump kept detained

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 07:43 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

SALT LAKE CITY

A judge is keeping a Utah man accused of threatening to kill President Donald Trump during his visit last month detained pending his trial.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Travis Luke Dominguez's request to be let out on supervised release was rejected by U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul Warner during a hearing Thursday. Warner called the accusations and the man's criminal history troubling.

An indictment released Wednesday by federal prosecutors alleges that 33-year-old Dominguez submitted messages to a police tip line threatening to kill the president and to harm police officers if they tried to intervene. The charges say Dominguez also threatened to carry out a mass shooting or use explosives at a movie theater.

Dominguez' attorney Benjamin McMurray says his client may have undiagnosed mental health issues and noted there was no actual violence committed.

