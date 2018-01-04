4 GOP candidates for governor work to distinguish themselves

The four announced GOP candidates for governor worked to distinguish themselves at their second public forum together.
The candidates occasionally struggled to answer direct questions at Thursday night's hour-long forum at the American Legion hall in Hollidaysburg, and they didn't attack each other or clash on a high-profile issue.
The candidates are state Sen. Scott Wagner of York County, and state House Speaker Mike Turzai, lawyer Laura Ellsworth and ex-health care systems consultant Paul Mango, all of suburban Pittsburgh.
Turzai leaned heavily on his record leading the House, while the others cast themselves as outsiders, although Wagner says he doesn't have a learning curve after four years in the Senate.
The four are seeking the nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's re-election bid. The primary election is May 15.
