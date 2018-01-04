National Politics

4 GOP candidates for governor work to distinguish themselves

By MARC LEVY Associated Press

January 04, 2018 08:16 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

HARRISBURG, Pa.

The four announced GOP candidates for governor worked to distinguish themselves at their second public forum together.

The candidates occasionally struggled to answer direct questions at Thursday night's hour-long forum at the American Legion hall in Hollidaysburg, and they didn't attack each other or clash on a high-profile issue.

The candidates are state Sen. Scott Wagner of York County, and state House Speaker Mike Turzai, lawyer Laura Ellsworth and ex-health care systems consultant Paul Mango, all of suburban Pittsburgh.

Turzai leaned heavily on his record leading the House, while the others cast themselves as outsiders, although Wagner says he doesn't have a learning curve after four years in the Senate.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The four are seeking the nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's re-election bid. The primary election is May 15.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video