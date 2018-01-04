National Politics

Report: Oregon's inspection backlog endangers air quality

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 08:16 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

SALEM, Ore.

The state environmental agency's backlog of inspections and permits could endanger Oregon's air quality and residents' health, state auditors said.

The Oregon Audits Division's report made public Wednesday shows 43 percent of the state's largest air polluters are operating with expired permits, the Statesman Journal reported .

The expired permits mean those businesses might not be meeting the most recent environmental standards, auditors said.

"Untimely permits, combined with a current backlog of inspections, endanger the state's air quality and the health of Oregonians," the auditors said in the report.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The backlogs and regulatory uncertainty could deter companies from moving to Oregon, auditors said.

"Some business leaders and permit holders expressed frustration and decreasing confidence in DEQ's ability to effectively manage the permit program," auditors said.

The state Department of Environmental Quality told auditors it's behind on inspections, but that it does not have a system for tracking when inspections are due.

Department Director Richard Whitman said the problems stem partially from declining funding.

Whitman said the department has begun addressing the problems identified in the report, and it is developing a plan to present to the state Legislature in 2019 to better fund the permitting and inspection work.

"These changes will put us in the best possible position to protect Oregonians and their environment," Whitman said. "While, ultimately, we will need Oregon's legislature to decide what funding is appropriate for clean air and clean water, we understand that we must first demonstrate that we have done everything possible with existing resources."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video