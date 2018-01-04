National Politics

5 California Things to Know for Today

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 09:48 AM

Your daily look at late-breaking California news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. LEGALIZED POT

AP sources: U.S. attorney general rescinding policy that let legalized marijuana flourish without federal intervention across the country.

2. EAST BAY QUAKE

Magnitude-4.4 temblor under southeast corner of Berkeley provides early morning wake-up for San Francisco Bay Area.

3. IMMIGRATION-DEMOCRATS

With deadline approaching, Democrats in Congress struggle to adopt strategy to protect thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

4. AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES

Hyundai, Volkswagen partnering with U.S. autonomous vehicle tech firm led by former executives from Google, Tesla and Uber.

5. MOUNTAIN LIONS

Cougars that kill pets, livestock in Southern California will no longer be automatically targeted for death; hazing must be tried first.

