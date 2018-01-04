Vermont House expected to debate, pass marijuana proposal

The Vermont House is expected to vote on a proposal that would make the Green Mountain State the latest to legalize the recreational use of marijuana.
House lawmakers Thursday will be taking up a proposal that was passed by the state Senate last June during a veto session held after Republican Gov. Phil Scott vetoed an earlier version passed last year by both chambers.
It's expected House lawmakers will make slight changes to the bill that would legalize the adult possession of up to one ounce of marijuana. The measure would then have to return to the Senate for another vote.
On Wednesday, Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe, a Democrat and Progressive, said he expected the Senate could vote on the bill Tuesday.
Scott has said he'd sign the legislation.
