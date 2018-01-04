National Politics

Governor declines to issue travel ban for winter storm

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 09:25 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

HARTFORD, Conn.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has decided not to issue a travel ban as a winter storm that could bring more than a foot of snow moves into Connecticut.

The Democrat says he is working with leaders in neighboring states and does not want create dangerous traffic backups at the borders.

The governor has ordered all non-essential first- and second-shift state employees to stay home. Most schools across the state also closed for the day.

Malloy says high winds could lead to lengthy power outages, noting that crews will not go up in bucket trucks if winds exceed 30 mph.

More than 100 warming centers have been open in 34 towns across the state. Malloy says the state has 634 state plow trucks and 250 contractors working to clear the highways.

