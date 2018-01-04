National Politics

Christie orders state offices closed in New Jersey

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 09:37 AM

TRENTON, N.J.

All state government offices are closed in New Jersey as a winter storm batters the state.

Gov. Chris Christie on Thursday reversed an earlier decision to delay opening as road crews struggled to keep up with wind-whipped snow.

The Republican declared a state of emergency for Cape May, Atlantic, Ocean and Monmouth counties to help them deal with the storm.

The Democrat-led Assembly and Senate also canceled voting sessions.

A blizzard warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday along the shore and portions of central and southern New Jersey.

Forecasters say 8 to 12 inches (20 to 30 centimeters) of snow are possible with northerly winds gusting as high as 45 to 55 mph (72 to 80 kph) along the coast.

Speed restrictions are in effect on toll roads.

