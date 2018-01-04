National Politics

Hampton Roads hard hit by coastal winter storm

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 09:00 AM

January 04, 2018 09:00 AM

NORFOLK, Va.

The Hampton Roads region was bearing the worst of a winter storm that prompted Gov. Terry McAuliffe to declare a state of emergency.

Dominion Energy reported more than 44,000 customers in southeastern Virginia without power Thursday morning, with only minor outages in the rest of the state.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel was closed to all traffic early Thursday morning because of the weather conditions which included snow and heavy winds.

Virginia State Police reported that from 8 p.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday, it received 273 emergency calls for service in its Chesapeake region, which includes Hampton Roads, including 118 crashes. The Richmond region reported 193 calls for service and 108 crashes.

