Leader of Maine National Guard promoted to major general

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 12:37 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

AUGUSTA, Maine

The leader of the Maine National Guard has been promoted.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage says Maine Adjutant General Douglas Farnham has been promoted from the rank of brigadier general to major general. LePage presided over Farnham's promotion ceremony on Wednesday.

Farnham leads 3,000 airmen and soldiers. He was promoted to brigadier general in January 2016. He also is the commissioner of the Maine Department of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management.

Farnham graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 1984 and joined the Maine Air National Guard seven years later.

