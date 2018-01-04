Cuomo touts tip line and rental regulations in terror fight

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will propose a new regulation covering truck rentals and create a three-digit tip line to fight terror.
The Democrat in his State of the State address on Wednesday said he will propose legislation to require people renting heavy vehicles to present a driver's license plus an additional form of identification. The law would only pertain to vehicles weighing more than 10,000 pounds, like larger rental trucks.
Eight people were killed in October when a man drove a rental truck down a bike path in Manhattan.
Cuomo also says state regulators will establish a first of its kind three-digit tip line for reporting terror threats and suspicious activity.
