Cuomo touts tip line and rental regulations in terror fight

ALBANY, N.Y.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will propose a new regulation covering truck rentals and create a three-digit tip line to fight terror.

The Democrat in his State of the State address on Wednesday said he will propose legislation to require people renting heavy vehicles to present a driver's license plus an additional form of identification. The law would only pertain to vehicles weighing more than 10,000 pounds, like larger rental trucks.

Eight people were killed in October when a man drove a rental truck down a bike path in Manhattan.

Cuomo also says state regulators will establish a first of its kind three-digit tip line for reporting terror threats and suspicious activity.

