National Politics

Austin arson investigator indicted for sexual assault

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 07:51 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

AUSTIN, Texas

Travis County prosecutors say an Austin Fire Department arson investigator has been indicted on four charges, including sexual assault, for using his position as a law enforcement officer to lure a woman into his city-owned truck and assault her.

District Attorney Margaret Moore says Lt. Marcus Reed turned himself in Wednesday and was booked into the Travis County Jail. Besides sexual assault, which carries a penalty of up to life in prison, he's facing a felony charge of misuse of official information and two misdemeanors.

The Austin American-Statesman reports the charges stem from a traffic incident last year where court documents allege he ordered a woman into his truck, then drove her away and assaulted her. The woman filed a police report and provided information that helped identify Reed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video