Deadwood poised to expand after annexation petition approved

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 07:29 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

DEADWOOD, S.D.

Deadwood is poised to grow by more than 1,000 acres after city leaders approved an annexation petition.

The city commission on Tuesday approved a petition for a 1,020-acre annexation from Frawley Ranches, Inc. The Black Hills Pioneer reports the proposal would extend Deadwood city limits to beyond the Frawley Ranch courtyard barns.

JR Hamblet, director of operations for Elkhorn Ridge on the Historic Frawley Ranch, said the idea is to help the city with affordable housing and a sports field across from Centennial Quarry.

Landscape architect Pat Wyss says the plan calls for 60 acres designated for soccer, baseball and walking paths.

Mayor Chuck Turbiville says the next step is for the commission to negotiate an annexation agreement with the developer. He says county and state review also is needed.

