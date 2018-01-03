National Politics

County postpones vote on right-to-work ordinance

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 08:04 AM

GEORGETOWN, Del.

A Delaware county has postponed a vote on enacting a right-to-work law after a contentious public hearing.

News outlets report that the postponement Tuesday by the Sussex County Council followed a five-hour hearing pitting supporters of the proposal against union members who spoke in opposition.

The proposed ordinance would bar workers from being compelled to join labor unions.

Twenty-eight states have enacted right-to-work laws but Delaware is not among them.

Delaware's Department of Justice has said county officials lack the authority to enact their own right-to-work laws. But Councilman Rob Arlett, a Republican who sponsored the proposal, said the department's opinion is just one of many.

Arlett said he hopes the council will vote on the legislation next week.

