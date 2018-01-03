93-year-old World War II vet sworn in as shore town's mayor

Nintey-three year-old WWII Veteran Vito Perillo, center, is sworn in as mayor of Tinton Falls, N.J., by Senator Vin Gopal, left, during ceremony at Borough Hall, Tinton Falls,NJ. Anna Mae Perillo was at the side of Perillo during ceremony Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. The Asbury Park Press via AP Noah K. Murray