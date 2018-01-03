National Politics

New Mexico Supreme Court puts disputed laws on hold

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 08:20 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

SANTA FE, N.M.

The New Mexico Supreme Court has placed a temporary hold on disputed legislation as it considers whether vetoes last year by Gov. Susana Martinez fulfilled legal requirements.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted a stay that may delay full implementation of 10 laws that aim to expand high-speed internet access, allow hemp research and more. Two out of five justices opposed the action.

Leading lawmakers in the Democrat-led Legislature say Martinez missed veto deadlines and never explained the reason for vetoes as required. The governor says the Legislature is overstepping its authority in challenging the vetoes.

A state district court opened the way for the 10 disputed bills became law in September. The Supreme Court has no timetable for a final decision.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video