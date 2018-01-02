National Politics

DA: Officers justified in fatal shooting in N Colorado

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 11:49 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

GREELEY, Colo.

Prosecutors say four officers were justified when they shot and killed a man who pulled a BB gun during a chase in northern Colorado.

The Greeley Tribune reports 40-year-old Danny Sanchez was high on methamphetamines when he rammed an unmarked police car and pointed what appeared to be a real handgun at officers while fleeing Oct. 28. He was shot 20 times when he reached for something in his waistband.

Police had been notified earlier that evening that Sanchez had two active felony warrants for his arrest, and he was on his way to his sister's home in east Greeley.

Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke says "it's unreasonable for us to expect law enforcement officers to wait to find out if it's a real gun or a BB gun before they take action."

