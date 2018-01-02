National Politics

Westchester County bans guns shows on public property

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 08:43 PM

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer has signed an executive order banning gun shows on county-owned property.

The newly-installed Democrat signed the order on Tuesday, fulfilling a campaign promise on his second day in office.

Latimer says the county should not be in the business of advancing the sale of weapons and other items often sold at gun shows.

Former Count Executive Andrew Spano had banned gun shows at the Westchester County Center in 1999 in the wake of the mass shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado.

Latimer's Republican predecessor, former County Executive Rob Astorino, allowed gun shows to return in 2010, but they were temporarily halted again after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

