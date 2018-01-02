National Politics

Hundreds cheer Indiana Guard troops heading to Kuwait

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 07:25 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

KOKOMO, Ind.

Hundreds of family members and friends cheered for members of an Indiana National Guard unit based in Kokomo who are being deployed to Kuwait.

Dignitaries including Gov. Eric Holcomb and U.S. Sens. Joe Donnelly and Todd Young joined in Tuesday evening's departure ceremony for about 250 members of the 38th Sustainment Brigade at the Kokomo Event Center.

The National Guard says the soldiers will be performing operations in countries such as Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq and Syria.

Holcomb thanked the soldiers for answering the call of duty and said Indiana was sending some of its best on the deployment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The unit's next stop is Fort Hood, Texas, for additional training before the troops are sent overseas.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video