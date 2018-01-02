National Politics

Man shot outside a courthouse in Connecticut

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 07:39 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

WATERBURY, Conn.

Police in Waterbury are investigating after a man was wounded in a daylight shooting in front of a courthouse.

Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots at about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday outside Waterbury Superior Court.

The Waterbury Republican-American reports the victim collapsed about a half block from where he was shot. The unidentified man was taken to a hospital with a leg wound.

Investigators say they believe the victim was targeted by the gunman. No arrests were immediately reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police were looking for an SUV that may have been involved in the shooting.

___

This story has been corrected to attribute material to Republican-American newspaper, not Record American.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video