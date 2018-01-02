National Politics

Those who want to run for Maine office can gather signatures

January 02, 2018 12:30 AM

AUGUSTA, Maine

Mainers who want to run for office in 2018 can start gathering signatures.

Voters this year will elect one of Maine's two U.S. senators, Maine's governor, two representatives to Congress, members of the Maine Legislature and several county officers.

Anyone who wants to get on the 2018 ballot for the June 12 primary or Nov. 6 general election must fill out a petition. Prospective candidates can begin collecting signatures on the first day of the new year.

Members of the Democratic, Green Independent, Libertarian or Republican parties seeking their party's nomination must submit their forms to the secretary of state by March 15.

Non-party candidates must submit their forms by May 25 to the appropriate municipality for certification.

The number of signatures required depends on the office and party.

