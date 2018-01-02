Maine lawmakers return to deal with big questions

Maine lawmakers are returning to Augusta to tackle big questions on recreational marijuana sales and funding for voter-approved Medicaid expansion.
Wednesday marks the first day of the second session of the 128th Legislature.
This year, lawmakers face re-election. Several legislative leaders are running for governor and Congress.
While Medicaid expansion and recreational marijuana sales will take up much attention, various advocacy groups are also pushing lawmakers to address the opioid crisis, a crime victim bill of rights and the future of solar policy.
Republican Gov. Paul LePage is in the last full year of his term in office, and he wants lawmakers to ease the burden of student loan debt. He has also demanded lawmakers fund Medicaid expansion while complying with his demands, such as no tax increases.
