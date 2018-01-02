National Politics

Maine lawmakers return to deal with big questions

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 12:25 AM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 8 MINUTES AGO

AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine lawmakers are returning to Augusta to tackle big questions on recreational marijuana sales and funding for voter-approved Medicaid expansion.

Wednesday marks the first day of the second session of the 128th Legislature.

This year, lawmakers face re-election. Several legislative leaders are running for governor and Congress.

While Medicaid expansion and recreational marijuana sales will take up much attention, various advocacy groups are also pushing lawmakers to address the opioid crisis, a crime victim bill of rights and the future of solar policy.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Republican Gov. Paul LePage is in the last full year of his term in office, and he wants lawmakers to ease the burden of student loan debt. He has also demanded lawmakers fund Medicaid expansion while complying with his demands, such as no tax increases.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video