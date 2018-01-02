National Politics

New mayor to take office in Maine city of Lewiston

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 12:23 AM



LEWISTON, Maine

A new mayor is going to be taking the helm in Maine's second largest city.

On Tuesday, Lewiston Mayor-elect Shane Bouchard will be sworn in at City Hall along with a number of other local officials.

The Sun Journal reports that outgoing Mayor Bob Macdonald, who was limited to three consecutive two-year terms, is expected to give a farewell address.

Bouchard will then give his inaugural address during which he is expected to outline his goals for his first two years in office.

Also Tuesday, the Lewiston City Council will elect its president for the 2018-20 term, while the School Committee will elect its chairperson.

