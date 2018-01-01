National Politics

Faith leaders call on lawmakers to back anti-poverty agenda

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 03:27 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The state's faith leaders are calling on elected officials to pass legislation to reduce poverty.

The new legislative session begins Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the General Assembly's first full working day, faith leaders plan to march to the State House and hold a vigil inside at 3 p.m.

They're calling it "fighting poverty with faith." It's the 10th annual vigil.

They say Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo and legislative leaders will participate in the vigil.

The group has advocated in past years for affordable housing and transportation, high-quality education, nutritious food and a decent wage.

Lawmakers approved an increase in the minimum wage in the last legislative session. It took effect Monday. The hourly wage increased from $9.60 to $10.10.

The minimum wage rises to $10.50 in January 2019.

