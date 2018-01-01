National Politics

Republican Jan Morgan announces run for Arkansas governor

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 10:44 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.

A Republican gun-rights advocate who declared her firing range "Muslim-free" says she's challenging Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson for the GOP nomination for governor.

Jan Morgan, owner of the Gun Cave Indoor Firing Range in Hot Springs, announced plans to run for governor on her campaign's website on New Year's Eve. Hutchinson, first elected in 2014, previously announced plans to seek re-election in 2018.

Morgan has criticized Hutchinson as someone who "campaigns like a conservative Republican but governs like a liberal Democrat." If elected, Morgan would become Arkansas' first female governor.

Morgan said in 2014 that her gun range would be a "Muslim-free zone" because of safety concerns and that she viewed Islam as a "theocracy/terrorist organization, not a religion."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A Democrat, Jared Henderson, has also announced he's running for governor.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video