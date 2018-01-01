Court to hear case of Ohio taking inactive voters off rolls

In this Dec. 14, 2017 photo, containers for secure ballot handling sit on pallets at the Franklin County Board of Elections in Columbus, Ohio. The Supreme Court will soon hear a case about Ohio’s efforts to remove inactive voters from its rolls, which has become a flashpoint in a nationwide fight between Democrats and Republicans over access to the polls. The Trump administration is supporting Ohio’s Republican-led government in defending its method for pruning voter rolls. Civil rights groups argue that federal law prohibits states from dropping eligible voters who have chosen not to cast ballots in some elections. Julie Carr Smyth AP Photo