National Politics

Parents file wrongful death lawsuit in death of daughter

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 07:20 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

FAIRBANKS, Alaska

The parents of a woman who died Jan. 1, 2017, are suing the Fairbanks Police Department, the Alaska Department of Corrections and an Alaska nightclub for sharing blame in the death of their daughter.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Michaela Kitelinger died after she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and released on her own recognizance. She walked away from the Fairbanks Correctional Center about 6 a.m. She later was struck by a vehicle.

An autopsy revealed her blood-alcohol level was 0.157. The legal limit for driving is .08.

Kitelinger drank at Kodiak Jack's on New Year's Eve 2016.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Deborah Kitelinger says her daughter made mistakes but personnel at the nightclub, police department and jail did also.

The entities are being sued for wrongful death.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video