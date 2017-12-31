National Politics

Response to Charlottesville rallies cost at least $500,000

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 06:57 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

Local governments, hospitals and the University of Virginia spent at least $540,000 preparing for and responding to white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Daily Progress reported Sunday that the money focused on a Ku Klux Klan demonstration in July and the failed Unite the Right rally in August. Most of the costs stemmed from the weekend of Aug. 12, which turned violent and left three people dead.

The city of Charlottesville spent at least $200,000. Nearly half of the money covered staff and police pay.

Two hospitals spent more than $200,000 on personnel, supplies and equipment. One was the university's medical center, which spent more than $142,000. It treated about 30 people Aug. 12, the day a car plowed into a group of counter-protesters.

