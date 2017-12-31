National Politics

Indiana lawmaker wants political maps drawn independently

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 05:05 PM

INDIANAPOLIS

A northwestern Indiana lawmaker wants an independent commission to draw political-district maps instead of politicians.

Sen. Mike Bohacek (boh-HAH'-chek) is a Republican from Michiana Shores. He tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times that public input would aid the nine-member commission creating legislative and congressional district maps in 2021 after the decennial census count.

Bohacek says he wants a group "that is truly nonpartisan" but has input from the public and the established political parties.

The legislation would authorize the Republican and Democratic legislative leaders to choose four members. University presidents would solicit applications and choose a Republican, a Democrat, and two nonpartisan members. The eight nominees would choose a ninth from remaining applications.

Republican Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has made such mapmaking a priority but Democratic lawmakers have been unpersuaded.

