National Politics

Scituate police identify man killed in hit-and-run

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 04:02 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 11 MINUTES AGO

SCITUATE, R.I.

Police have identified a man killed by a hit-and-run driver in Scituate on Friday night as a 30-year-old Providence resident, while officers continue to search for the suspect.

Scituate police said Sunday that the victim was Demetrio Tem-Temaj. Authorities say he was struck by a vehicle while walking on Plainfield Pike just before 11:30 p.m. The driver fled the scene.

Officials say they are looking for a 2016 or newer General Motors vehicle that is red or maroon.

Police say they responded to the scene on reports of a person walking in a travel lane of the road and found that the victim had been struck.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information about what happened is urged to call Scituate police.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video