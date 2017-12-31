Scituate police identify man killed in hit-and-run

Police have identified a man killed by a hit-and-run driver in Scituate on Friday night as a 30-year-old Providence resident, while officers continue to search for the suspect.
Scituate police said Sunday that the victim was Demetrio Tem-Temaj. Authorities say he was struck by a vehicle while walking on Plainfield Pike just before 11:30 p.m. The driver fled the scene.
Officials say they are looking for a 2016 or newer General Motors vehicle that is red or maroon.
Police say they responded to the scene on reports of a person walking in a travel lane of the road and found that the victim had been struck.
Anyone with information about what happened is urged to call Scituate police.
