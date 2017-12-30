National Politics

Crighton only candidate to file papers for Senate election

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 04:56 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 6 MINUTES AGO

LYNN, Mass.

The special election to fill a soon-to-be-vacant state Senate seat is more than two months away, but the outcome may already have been decided.

Democratic state Rep. Brendan Crighton of Lynn emerged as the only candidate from either major party to meet a deadline for submitting nomination papers.

Crighton wants to succeed Sen. Thomas McGee, who will be sworn in as Lynn's next mayor on Tuesday.

While write-in candidates are still possible, Crighton's path to victory in the North Shore district is all but assured. He tells the Lynn Item he'll continue campaigning hard anyway.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Several other people weighed running for the seat but opted against it, including Democratic Rep. Lori Ehrlich, of Marblehead, and outgoing Lynn Mayor Judith Flanagan Kennedy, a Republican who was defeated by McGee in November.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video