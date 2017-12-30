Crighton only candidate to file papers for Senate election

The special election to fill a soon-to-be-vacant state Senate seat is more than two months away, but the outcome may already have been decided.
Democratic state Rep. Brendan Crighton of Lynn emerged as the only candidate from either major party to meet a deadline for submitting nomination papers.
Crighton wants to succeed Sen. Thomas McGee, who will be sworn in as Lynn's next mayor on Tuesday.
While write-in candidates are still possible, Crighton's path to victory in the North Shore district is all but assured. He tells the Lynn Item he'll continue campaigning hard anyway.
Several other people weighed running for the seat but opted against it, including Democratic Rep. Lori Ehrlich, of Marblehead, and outgoing Lynn Mayor Judith Flanagan Kennedy, a Republican who was defeated by McGee in November.
