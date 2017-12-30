National Politics

Worcester's old courthouse sold to developer

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 02:47 PM

WORCESTER, Mass.

Worcester's old courthouse has been sold to a developer who plans to convert it into housing.

The building was signed over this week to private developer Trinity Financial.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that the city received a little more than $1 million for the 250,000-square-foot property, which sits on 4.3 acres. Worcester bought the old courthouse from the state for $1 in 2014. Trinity is expected to invest $55 million to renovate it into 114 units of affordable and market-rate housing.

The courthouse opened in 1843, was rebuilt in 1894, with an addition constructed in 1954. It has been vacant since 2008 when the court moved to a new facility.

The developers hope to begin work in the fall and finish it in the summer of 2020.

