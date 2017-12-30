National Politics

Prosecutor: Fatal police shooting of bank robber 'justified'

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 02:16 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

OLD FORGE, Pa.

A prosecutor has determined that police were justified in shooting and killing an armed bank robbery suspect following a chase in Pennsylvania.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Shane Scanlon says officers had "no choice" but to shoot 40-year-old John Souder after he aggressively exited his vehicle and pointed a gun at them. The finding came after authorities reviewed police dash cam videos and tapes from the bank's surveillance system.

Authorities say the shooting culminated a Dec. 7 chase that began after Souder robbed the M&T Bank in Wyoming. He then led police on a chase through Pittston into Old Forge, where he was killed.

An autopsy determined that Souder died from two gunshot wounds to the head.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Scanlon said investigators determined Souder's gun was loaded but he didn't shoot at police.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video