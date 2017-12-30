Deputy fires shots when man points rifle in S Carolina home

Authorities say officers investigating a home invasion call in South Carolina fired at a man who pointed a rifle at them.
Lexington County deputies said no one was hurt in the shooting around 6:30 a.m. Saturday in Irmo, but three children and an adult inside the home were assaulted.
Deputies say officers were doing a security sweep of the home when they heard a commotion upstairs and were confronted with a man with a rifle.
The Lexington County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that one officer fired several shots, but no one was injured.
Never miss a local story.
Deputies took two suspects into custody for the home invasion. Their names were not released.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting. The races of the officer and the suspect were not released.
Comments