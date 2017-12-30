Political scandals dominate Alabama's top stories of 2017

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, file photo, democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Doug Jones and his wife Louise wave to supporters before speaking during an election-night watch party in Birmingham , Ala. Scandal-infused politics dominated Alabama’s top news in 2017. The race for a U.S. Senate seat turned upside down when Republican candidate Roy Moore was confronted with allegations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls decades ago when he was in the 30s. Moore had been considered the frontrunner but ultimately lost to Democrat Jones. John Bazemore, File AP Photo