Salvation Army: Substance abuse program sees increased use

In this Dec. 20, 2017 photo, Majors Lola and David Davis stand in the chapel of the Salvation Army Corps and Community Center in Kodiak, Alaska. Kodiak’s chapter of the Salvation Army is assisting a record number of people seeking help. Over the past eight years, the number coming through The Beachcombers - the Salvation Army housing program - and partaking in programs to tackle substance abuse has nearly doubled. Kodiak Daily Mirror via AP Alistair Gardiner