National Politics

Board votes to reverse Oklahoma Medicaid provider rate cuts

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 05:10 PM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

OKLAHOMA CITY

The board that oversees Oklahoma's Medicaid agency has voted to reverse provider rate cuts scheduled to go into effect next month, but the agency only has enough operating funds to last until April.

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority board voted Friday in a special meeting to reverse the rate cuts set to take effect Jan. 1. The action was taken after the Legislature and Gov. Mary Fallin authorized an additional $17.7 million for the agency. Fallin earlier signed a bill appropriating $22.8 million in emergency funding for the agency.

The OHCA is one of three agencies whose budgets were slashed after the Oklahoma Supreme Court overturned a cigarette tax designed to raise about $215 million for health spending.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video