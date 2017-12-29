Arizona, US reach agreement on protecting Salt River horses

FILE--In this May 11, 2016, file photo, Shannon, left, and Raelee Lorance, right, advocates with the Salt River Wild Horses Management Group, ride horses in front of the Arizona Capitol before a press conference on a bill to protect the wild herd, in Phoenix, Ariz. The herd of wild horses living near Arizona's Salt River will get enhanced protection under a new agreement between state and federal agencies. Ryan Van Velzer, file AP Photo